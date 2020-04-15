Shribman: A crisis can reveal character. Four governors have stood out in dealing with coronavirus.
Rep. Kind Wants Answers from USDA Over Dairy Aid
on April 15, 2020 at 6:08 PM
A western Wisconsin congressman is getting impatient with the U.
Wisconsin Cheese Makers Announce Scholarship Winners
on April 15, 2020 at 6:08 PM
Five cheese makers will be earning money to help with their costs of continuing education from the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
DFW CEO Sees Recent Changes in Consumer Buying Trends
on April 15, 2020 at 6:08 PM
The chief executive officer of Wisconsin's dairy check-off program says he is pleased with the amount of dairy products consumers are buying at the grocery store since the Coronavirus forced everyone to stay at home.
We Energies, WPS Committing $1 million to COVID Relief
on April 15, 2020 at 6:08 PM
We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service announced they are contributing $1 million through their charitable foundations to help communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More Wisconsin Farms Filing for Bankruptcy in 2020
on April 15, 2020 at 6:08 PM
The most recent numbers available from the state show that Wisconsin farm bankruptcies are continuing to rise.
With no dissent, Senate sends Evers coronavirus relief bill amid criticism of its...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2020 at 5:46 PM
State senators unanimously approved a coronavirus relief package Wednesday despite a cloud of criticism over how the bill treats first responders.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2020 at 5:38 PM
No 'Taps,' no rifle salutes: The last honor bestowed on military veterans has been halted...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2020 at 5:11 PM
National and state veterans cemeteries have banned committal ceremonies and military honors because of the coronavirus.
Wisconsin readers share signs of hope during the coronavirus pandemic
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 15, 2020 at 4:46 PM
Readers from across Wisconsin shared messages of kindness and hope during the coronavirus pandemic.
