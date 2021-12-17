Should There Be Fewer Regulations For Wisconsin Hunters, Fishermen, Trappers?

Should there be fewer regulations for Wisconsin’s hunters, fishermen, and trappers? State lawmakers are working to roll back a few. An Assembly committee okayed a plan Wednesday that would require the D-N-R to remove three regulations for every new one they put in place. State Representative Calvin Callahan says the idea is to make it easier for the state’s sportsmen to enjoy the outdoors. The Department of Natural Resource’s 50 thousand regulations are more than the next three most-regulated state agencies combined. Democrats warn the new law could just result in more red tape.

Source: WRJC.com







