Shots fired inside Madison radio station

Shots were fired inside a downtown Madison radio station early Sunday. A WORT D-J was hit in the buttocks and will be okay. WORT board president David Devereaux-Weber told WKOW-TV that it seemed like a targeted attack. “Someboy who had a beef about something, and we’re not quite sure it it’s a personal issue or […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.