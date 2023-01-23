Shorthanded Lady Wolves Push Past New Lisbon in SBC Girls Basketball

The Wonewoc-Center Wolves Girls basketball team came into their game vs New Lisbon shorthanded but still pulled out the victory 51-39 Friday night. The Wolves got a strong game from Kelsey Justman who finished with a game high 20points. Olivia Olson added 10 for Wonewoc-Center in the victory. New Lisbon got a big game from the Steele sisters. Abby had a team high 17points while Kelsi added 10. Wonewoc-Center improves to 8-7 on the season and 4-5 in the Scenic Bluffs. New Lisbon drops to 3-13 and 1-8 in the conference. The Wolves were without three of their rotational players.

Source: WRJC.com







