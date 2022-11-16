Short of an outright supermajority, Republicans could still override Gov. Tony Evers
Republicans need 66 votes to override a veto in the Assembly. But the math changes if any Democrats are absent.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Art Shegonee grew up in foster care before the Indian Child Welfare Act. He learned years...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 16, 2022 at 11:26 AM
'I don't want another child taken off the reservation and placed in a white foster home where they don't know who they are,' Art Shegonee, 63, said.
-
Robin Vos says he's willing to make filing a police report a requirement to prove rape or...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 16, 2022 at 11:09 AM
Vos supports amending Wisconsin's abortion law to include exceptions for rape and incest and is willing to require a police report in such cases.
-
In post-Roe Wisconsin, what's the role of crisis pregnancy centers? Critics say they...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 16, 2022 at 11:02 AM
Experts and abortion-rights advocates alike doubt anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers can rise to the needs of Wisconsin women post-Roe.
-
Fond du Lac is trying a different approach to a growing mental health crisis. It's part...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on November 16, 2022 at 11:02 AM
As the state grapples with an ongoing mental health crisis, police departments in the Fox Valley are trying innovative approaches to address the problem.
-
Green Bay residents will pay $7.58 per $1,000 in 2023 city taxes, under budget City...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 16, 2022 at 4:20 AM
Green Bay Council members expected to adopt 2023 spending plan last week, but council members said asking taxpayers for too much
-
Luxemburg-Casco among top 20% of school districts in Wisconsin, DPI report cards show
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2022 at 11:55 PM
The Luxemburg-Casco School District is ranked among the top 20% in the state, while the Kewaunee and Algoma districts meet expectations
-
'He's the past': Wisconsin Republicans distance themselves from another Donald Trump...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 15, 2022 at 11:31 PM
Trump is expected to announce a campaign for president in 2024 on Tuesday while prominent Wisconsin Republicans are tying their losses to Trump.
-
Most Brown County schools scored worse on state report cards, but all met expectations.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2022 at 11:17 PM
Every Brown County area district met or exceeded expectations, but not every school did. The majority of district scores decreased, but only slightly.
-
Northern Sky features 'The Jeff & Katie Show' for its 'Home for the Holidays'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM
Artistic director Jeff Herbst and singer/songwriter Katie Dahl will reprise their popular show for Northern Sky's annual post-Christmas production
