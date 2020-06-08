Shore, Robert E Jr age 78 of Big Flats

Robert E. Shore Jr., age 78, of Big Flats, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home following a long battle with illness.

A celebration of life will be at the Moundview Golf Course on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Military honors will be presented by the Ryan Larsen American Legion Post #65 at 11:30 a.m.

