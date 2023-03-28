Shore, Charlotte J. Age 73 of Hillsboro

Charlotte J. Shore, age 73 years, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her loving family, following a hard-fought fight with cancer.

She was born on April 4, 1949 to Orrie and Evelyn (Clark) Miller. Charlotte graduated from the Hillsboro High School and later Beautician School.

Charlotte was united in marriage to Daniel Shore on July 1, 1972 at the Valton Wesleyan Church. They lived all their lives in the Hillsboro area where they raised their family.

She worked at The Boutique in Hillsboro for many years and also operated The Clothesline in Hillsboro with Sharon Nelson for 18 years. Charlotte enjoyed riding the UTV with Dan and also with her girlfriends, the many joy rides and playing cards. A highlight in her life was spending time with her family and grandkids, along with watching them in their many activities. She was also an avid fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Brewers.

Survivors include her husband, Dan Shore; son, Tim (Sarah) Shore; daughters, Kristi (Jamie) Phephles, Kimberly (Mark) Clark and Kelly (Dan) Ravenscroft; numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren; brothers, Dennis (Kay) Miller, Donald (Mary) Miller and Dale (Judy) Miller and uncles, James (Charlotte) Clark, Earl (Mary) Clark, Virgil (Linda) Clark and Gordon (Shelly) Miller. She was preceded in death by her Parents and a sister, Carolyn (Eugene) Barreau.

A celebration of Charlotte’s life will be held with a memorial service on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hillsboro Wesleyan Church, with Pastor Terry Woirol officiating. A time of visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro and on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be provided, with HOPE P.O. Box 274, Hillsboro, WI 54634 as one of the family’s choices.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com







