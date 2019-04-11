Shopko optical business going up for auction this weekend, sale could spare 700 jobs
Shopko asked the bankruptcy court judge to approve an auction of its optical business over the weekend with a winning bidder announced by April 16.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
