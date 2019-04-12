Shopko creditors ask judge to delay 'flawed' auction of optical business, 2 bidders ID'd
Creditors have concerns after Shopko's parent company and a co-owner of more than 75 locations emerged as bidders for the optical business.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
