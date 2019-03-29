Shopko Closing Having Ripple Effect On Wisconsin Jobs

About 225 workers at a De Pere distribution center will lose their jobs next month as that operation shuts down. Spectrum America Supply Chain Solutions blames the bankruptcy of the retail chain Shopko. The total impact on the state will be even greater as the last 39 Shopko stores in Wisconsin close by mid-June. The Department of Workforce Development says the Shopko closures will cost more than 27-hundred Wisconsin workers their jobs — 17-hundred of those jobs in the stores themselves.

