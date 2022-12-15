Shootout in Waukesha leaves woman dead, officer hit in vest, authorities say
A woman died and an officer was shot in his ballistic vest in an apparent exchange of gunfire as police were conducting a check at a Waukesha home, authorities reported.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Meet our new Great Lakes reporter Caitlin Looby. She wants to hear from you.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM
We want to hear from you: What environmental stories should we be telling about the Great Lakes?
-
West's all-female STEM group introduces girls to science and health care, breaks barriers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2022 at 11:07 AM
The group, Serious About STEM, connects students with mentors and exposes them to different career paths in STEM. Plus, they conduct college research.
-
Need help finding books for kids? Here are 35 books that Wisconsin librarians say fly off...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2022 at 11:03 AM
Finding books that are fun for your child can be hard, so we asked librarians for their best recommendations for English and Spanish readers.
-
Bellin Health Oconto Hospital to host active weapon response drill
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM
An actor playing the role of an assailant will be part of on-site scenarios at various areas of the hospital.
-
Winter storm approaching Green Bay expected to weaken but still deliver measurable snow
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 15, 2022 at 4:38 AM
The National Weather Service now has more details on what northern and central Wisconsin can expect when the snow starts flying.
-
Two people shot in downtown Milwaukee, police say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM
Two people were transported to the hospital from Police District One station in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday night, officials say.
-
Natural Resources Board allows Wisconsin DNR to move forward with 'forever chemicals'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 14, 2022 at 6:50 PM
Wisconsin Natural Resources Board gives the greenlight to the DNR to begin the process of setting standards for "forever chemicals" in groundwater.
-
Meet Madeline Heim, our new reporter covering the Mississippi River Basin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 14, 2022 at 6:05 PM
We want to hear from you: What environmental stories should we be telling about the Mississippi River Basin?
-
Walsh, Robert Aloysius Age 93 of Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on December 14, 2022 at 4:51 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.