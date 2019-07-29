Shootings near Chippewa Falls leave 5 dead, two injured. The suspected shooter is among the dead.
Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin say shootings at two homes have killed five people, including the suspected shooter, and injured two others.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
