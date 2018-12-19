Shooting Outside of Tomah Revealed to be a Murder Suicide
Investigators in Monroe County have announced that the recent shooting on Foothill Avenue in the Town of LaGrange was a murder suicide. Rhonda Woods was apparently shot on the night of December 12th by her husband Patrick Woods. Patrick Woods then died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Investigators learned Patrick and Rhonda were going through a divorce. The case continues to be examined by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Survivors, now men, finally face former Wisconsin priest charged with molesting them11 hours ago
- Senator Ron Johnson says ISIS not defeated in Syria11 hours ago
- Clark County man pleads guilty to gunning down his fiancee, another man in Abbotsford13 hours ago
- Gov.-elect Tony Evers tabs four Milwaukee officials to fill top positions14 hours ago
- DNA Results Finger New Lisbon Man for Sexual Assault16 hours ago
- Shooting Outside of Tomah Revealed to be a Murder Suicide16 hours ago
- Roll Over in Vernon County Results in Only Minor Injuries16 hours ago
- Evers announces his first picks for cabinet18 hours ago
- County will be part of landfill talks24 hours ago
- So close24 hours ago
- Senate OKs sweeping criminal justice overhaul24 hours ago
- Hoard’s Dairyman Unveils Book of Dave Dickson Christmas Poems1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.