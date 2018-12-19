Shooting Outside of Tomah Revealed to be a Murder Suicide

Investigators in Monroe County have announced that the recent shooting on Foothill Avenue in the Town of LaGrange was a murder suicide. Rhonda Woods was apparently shot on the night of December 12th by her husband Patrick Woods. Patrick Woods then died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Investigators learned Patrick and Rhonda were going through a divorce. The case continues to be examined by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com





