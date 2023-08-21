Shooting on Minneapolis street injures eight people

Authorities say eight people, including six teenagers, are injured after gunfire erupted on a Minneapolis street. All of the victims from Sunday afternoon’s shooting are expected to survive. Police say officers with the city’s mass transit agency heard multiple shots…

