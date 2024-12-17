Shooting in Madison is the latest carnage at a US school or college over the past 25 years
Hundreds of people in the U.S. have died in shootings over the past 25 years in places like offices, stores and theaters. But the carnage perhaps hits hardest when it happens in schools and colleges, when the victims are teachers,…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Heesch, Paula Lee Age 75 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2024 at 4:14 PM
-
Revels, Phillip L. Age 62 of Montello
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2024 at 4:09 PM
-
Titletown Report for 12/17/2024
by Bill Scott on December 17, 2024 at 12:05 PM
RB Josh Jacobs continues to carry a heavy workload in a Packers victory at Seattle – Packers QB Jordan Love is feeling good about the Packers continued progress as the regular season winds down.
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 17, 2024 at 12:02 PM
The Vikings won their 7th straight to move into a first place tie with the Detroit Lions – The Bucks face Oklahoma City in the NBA’s Emirate Cup Championship game – The Badgers fall out of both Top 25 College basketball polls.
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 17, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Suspected shooter in fatal school shooting ID’d (MADISON) The suspected shooter in the fatal shooting at a Madison school has been identified. Police say 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow brought a handgun into a mixed-grade study hall classroom at […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 17, 2024 at 8:00 AM
School shooting in Madison (MADISON) A school shooting shocks Madison. It happened just before 11:00 Monday morning at Abundant Life Christian School on the city’s east side. Police Chief Shon Barnes said three people were killed, including […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Friday 12/13
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2024 at 4:35 PM
-
#2 Royall Eases by New Lisbon in SBC Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2024 at 4:34 PM
-
Hill, Esther Ruth Age 87 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2024 at 4:19 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.