Shooting death in Arizona is tied to other homicides

The fatal shootings of two paralegals on Friday in Scottsdale, Arizona, have been linked to the killing of Steven E. Pitt, a forensic psychiatrist known for his work on high-profile cases like the JonBenet Ramsey investigation, and who was shot miles away less than a day earlier.

Source: WAOW.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.