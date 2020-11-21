Shooting at Mayfair mall leaves 8 injured; police looking for shooter
A police officer at the front entrance of Froedtert Hospital said eight patients from the shooting at Mayfair mall have been transported there.
-
Evers declares new public health emergency and face covering order to address continuing...
by Bob Hague on November 21, 2020 at 2:16 AM
As promised, Governor Tony Evers on Friday declared a new public health emergency in response to Wisconsin’s coronavirus crisis. Evers noted that “hospitals are operating at or very near full capacity and healthcare providers are […]
-
-
Recounts in Milwaukee, Dane counties begin with objections from Trump campaign
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 21, 2020 at 1:36 AM
The recounts are expected to continue at least into the middle of next week.
-
'What he is doing is outrageous': Doctors slam Sen. Ron Johnson over hearing on COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 21, 2020 at 1:13 AM
Doctors are criticizing a hearing held this week by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, about controversial treatments for COVID-19.
-
New technology at Green Bay Austin Straubel airport makes it easier for TSA to detect...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 21, 2020 at 12:22 AM
The equipment is similar to what is used to scan checked baggage for explosive devices and should reduce the number of bag checks at security checkpoints.
-
De Pere campaign asks shoppers to buy 75% of gifts locally to help local economy recover
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 20, 2020 at 10:31 PM
Definitely De Pere launched its 'Choose Local' campaign for the holidays amid declining revenues in local stores and restaurants.
-
Kyle Rittenhouse released on $2 million bail
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 20, 2020 at 10:12 PM
A lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse and the teen's mother have been soliciting donations in recent weeks to pay his $2 million bail.
-
Evers and GOP leaders talk for first time in six months, call meeting 'productive'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 20, 2020 at 9:56 PM
But the three may not speak again about what the state can do to respond to the pandemic until after Thanksgiving.
-
Data shows Wisconsinites are moving almost as much as before the pandemic, even as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 20, 2020 at 9:55 PM
Unacast, a location data analytics company, gave Wisconsinites a C- grade for the level of movement around the state.
