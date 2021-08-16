Shooting at Bobbers Island Grill in the Dells
Source: WRJC.com
-
Green Bay man convicted of hit-and-run death in July 2020 crash that killed bicyclist
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 16, 2021 at 10:06 PM
Joshua A. Yahsha, 21, pleaded no contest in Brown County Circuit Court Monday to a charge of a hit and run that resulted in a death.
-
Head of GOP Senate campaign arm suggests U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson will run for reelection...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 16, 2021 at 9:36 PM
Rick Scott, head of the GOP Senate campaign arm, joined Scott Walker at Heritage Action's Save Our Paycheck event in Hales Corners.
-
Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin seek to intervene in redistricting case brought by...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 16, 2021 at 9:09 PM
Republicans took the first step to try to intervene in a lawsuit brought by Democratic voters over how legislative and congressional districts are drawn.
-
Shooting at Bobbers Island Grill in the Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on August 16, 2021 at 8:43 PM
-
Numerous tech developers are looking for a game-changer to bridge the digital divide
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 16, 2021 at 6:43 PM
"People in the cities just don't have a concept of how disconnected rural America is," said a software engineer who lives in Eagle River.
-
Fort McCoy preparing to receive refugees from Afghanistan as they flee the fall of their...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 16, 2021 at 4:03 PM
Fort McCoy will process Afghan refugees that come to the states, fleeing a dire situation as the county is taken by the Taliban
-
Boehning, Vernon “Joe” Lee Age 88 of Leaf River, IL & Formerly of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on August 16, 2021 at 3:51 PM
-
Finalists for Fond du Lac's chief of police position named
by Fond du Lac Reporter on August 16, 2021 at 3:28 PM
The two finalists were selected from 18 candidates who applied for the position.
-
Mauston Man Subdued with Stun Gun Faces 4th Offense OWI
by WRJC WebMaster on August 16, 2021 at 3:15 PM
