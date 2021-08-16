Shooting at Bobbers Island Grill in the Dells

On Monday, August 16, 2021 at 1:59 a.m., Lake Delton Police were in the area

of Wisconsin Dells Parkway and Progressive Drive. Officers reported hearing

what they believed to be several gun shots originating from the area of Bobbers

Island Grill.

Officers responded to Bobbers Island Grill and contacted a witness who

observed a person firing gunshots into the air from a passenger vehicle in the

parking lot. The suspect vehicle subsequently fled the area.

No one was injured during the incident and police believe there is no danger to

the public. Lake Delton Police are withholding any further information on this

event at this time as the matter is an ongoing and active investigation.

Lake Delton Police were assisted at the scene by the Sauk County Sheriff’s

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.