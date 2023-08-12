Shipwreck of lumber vessel in Door County named to National Register of Historic Places
The schooner Emeline, which sank in 1896, is noteworthy because little documentation and few wrecks exist of the type of construction used.
-
-
Suring lottery player wins $69,089 Fast Play progressive jackpot
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2023 at 8:57 PM
The store manager says the winner buys a ticket everyday.
-
HS Football Preview – 2023 Royall Panthers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 11, 2023 at 8:12 PM
-
'The life you live is meaningful': StoryCorps to capture the lives of Green Bay-area...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2023 at 8:09 PM
StoryCorps Mobile Tour selected Green Bay as one of its 10 cities for the year. It's collecting stories for a larger oral history project.
-
Wegner, Daniel R. Age 83 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM
-
Troemner, Susan Anna Age 93 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on August 11, 2023 at 7:08 PM
-
Wisconsin DOJ asks to see documents related to clergy abuse sealed in Archdiocese...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2023 at 5:58 PM
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking to view sealed documents from the Archdiocese of Milwaukee's 2015 bankruptcy case in order to obtain information about clergy abuse.
-
Keith Kutska, last of 'Monfils Six' remaining in prison, is granted parole
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM
Kutska, 72, will be eligible for release from prison Aug. 29. He was one of six men convicted of the murder of Tom Monfils and given a life sentence.
-
'Convicting a Murderer' series on Steven Avery, Brendan Dassey convictions will premiere...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 11, 2023 at 3:38 PM
The Daily Wire+ series claims it will highlight evidence that wasn't addressed in Netflix's "Making a Murderer."
