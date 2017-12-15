Shilling says women face ‘basic sexism in the workplace’

The state Senate’s minority leader says workplace culture needs to change, in response to the “me too” movement. La Cross Democrat Jennifer Shilling says women in the legislature and elsewhere are used to a level of “basic sexism in the workplace” “It’s the eye rolling of colleagies when women when they are speaking. It’s the […]

