Sheriff's office investigating email threats made to Southern Door High School students
The threats were sent to several students over the past weekend.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Sheriff's office investigating email threats made to Southern Door High School students
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2023 at 11:38 PM
The threats were sent to several students over the past weekend.
-
14-year-olds could serve restaurant customers alcohol under a new bill in the Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2023 at 10:58 PM
Wisconsin would be the only state in the country to allow teen workers under 17 to serve alcohol, according to the National Institutes of Health.
-
Sturgeon Bay student suspended for making 'hit list' with names of other students
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2023 at 10:33 PM
Police said the student made no threats and had no plans to carry out violence against the other students on the list found by a school staff member
-
Former Milwaukee County Clerk Joseph Czarnezki appointed to Wisconsin Elections Commission
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2023 at 10:19 PM
Gov. Tony Evers announced that Czarnezki would take the place of Julie Glancey, who stepped down from the Elections Commission Friday.
-
Brown County's fentanyl fighters seek to add teammate from Postal Service: What to know
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2023 at 10:06 PM
Rep. Mile Gallagher wants Postal Service to dedicate an officer to Green Bay post office to work with Brown County Drug Task Force officers.
-
GOP lawmaker releases bill to limit social media use by minors through a curfew, more...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2023 at 10:05 PM
Rep. David Steffen is seeking support for a proposal that would require social media companies to adhere to new rules for Wisconsin users under 18.
-
Local Prep Scores from the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2023 at 7:24 PM
-
What to know about free COVID tests in Wisconsin with end of federal health emergency...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2023 at 3:59 PM
The federal government's public health emergency ensures access to COVID-19 tests, vaccines and more. It will end May 11.
-
Wallace, Jason L. Age 47 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.