Sheriff requests hunters help in Jayme Closs disappearance

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald is asking hunters for help with the Jayme Closs disappearance. The nine-day gun deer hunt begins early Saturday and runs through November 25th. Fitzgerald on Wednesday asked deer hunters to report anything suspicious, such as clothing or weapons that they may come across. It’s been a month since 13-year-old Jayme […]

Source: WRN.com





