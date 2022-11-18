Sheriff releases name of Chicago-area man found dead Nov. 12 in Grant
Safandre Lindsey, 41, of the Chicago area, was found lying along 110th Street in the Portage County town of Grant.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Door County school districts 'Exceed Expectations' in state's 2021-22 school report cards
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2022 at 7:01 PM
The overall grades for the county's five school districts were headed by its three smallest in terms of enrollment.
Fond du Lac is trying a different approach to a growing mental health crisis. It's part...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on November 18, 2022 at 6:01 PM
As the state grapples with an ongoing mental health crisis, police departments in the Fox Valley are trying innovative approaches to address the problem.
Preston Cole to step down as secretary of Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 18, 2022 at 5:45 PM
Preston Cole oversaw the Wisconsin DNR's renewed focus on the impacts of climate change and oversaw measures to ensure clean drinking water in the state.
NWTC center helps students who already own a business, like Cassidy Boesen of Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2022 at 5:28 PM
Cassidy Boesen, owner of Special Bond Horsemanship, entered a business contest. Although she didn't win, she came away with tips and encouragement.
Appleton man convicted of homicide by OWI after passenger in his SUV died in I-41 crash...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2022 at 5:26 PM
Driver Terral D. Wallace admitted to Hobart-Lawrence police that he had consumed alcohol before driving passengers to Green Bay area from Appleton.
Veterans contribute $400 million to Brown County's economy, yet many need help
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2022 at 4:46 PM
Military veterans who run and work for businesses serve the community, but many rely on help as they struggle with homelessness and substance issues.
Marchetti Sr., Vincent A. Age 87 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on November 18, 2022 at 4:27 PM
Mauston vs Weston GBB Full Game
by WRJC WebMaster on November 18, 2022 at 4:17 PM
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 11/17
by WRJC WebMaster on November 18, 2022 at 3:46 PM
