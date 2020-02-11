Sheriff: 76-year-old man was driving on shoulder when he hit girls near Plainfield
A 76-year-old man was driving on the shoulder of state Highway 73 when he hit two girls trying to get on a school bus Monday, the Waushara County sheriff said.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
