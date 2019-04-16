Shelia Stubbs – State Rep. Stubbs hits target with claim on Wisconsin's black infant mortality rate

The Truth-o-Meter says: True | State Rep. Stubbs hits target with claim on Wisconsin’s black infant mortality rate



Gov. Tony Evers’ budget includes proposals on a smorgasbord of issues, from legalizing medical marijuana, to boosting the minimum wage and helping homeowners replace lead pipes. The governor, a Democrat, also included $28 million in new funding for the "Healthy Women, Healthy Babies" initiative. Republican lawmakers have balked at that proposal, mainly because it includes a provision to restore Planned Parenthood funding blocked under former Gov. Scott Walker. Democratic lawmakers held a news conference on March 12, 2019 to support the initiative, with state Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, highlighting racial disparities in the state’s infant mortality …

