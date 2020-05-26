Sheila Briggs launches run for Wisconsin state superintendent
Briggs becomes the second candidate to announce they are running for state superintendent of public instruction.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College to return to on-campus classes in the fall, add...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 26, 2020 at 10:20 PM
Lab-based classes will meet in person for the hands-on portion and students will have to follow social distancing, the college said Tuesday.
-
Salvation Army's Kroc Center and Thrift Store will begin phased reopenings this week
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 26, 2020 at 10:09 PM
The Kroc Center will open its walking track and fitness equipment Wednesday and the Thrift Store will open to shoppers Thursday.
-
Door County coronavirus updates: Total case numbers near 40, county fair canceled
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 26, 2020 at 9:48 PM
This story will be updated frequently with the latest information related to the coronavirus in Door County and the surrounding area.
-
-
Gov. Evers faces criticism over unemployment issues, but GOP lawmakers created...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2020 at 9:05 PM
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration is facing a backlog of claims. Republicans spent the last decade tightening the unemployment program.
-
Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on May 26, 2020 at 8:48 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported three additional deaths due to coronavirus in the state on Tuesday. A total of 517 lives have now been lost in Wisconsin. Confirmed cases increased by 279, to 15,863. Overall tests that were […]
-
Watch our Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup for May 26, 2020
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 26, 2020 at 8:34 PM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Green Bay-area man becomes 33rd to die with COVID-19 in Brown County; business guidelines...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 26, 2020 at 8:15 PM
Brown County unveils 36-page guidelines to help area businesses reopen safely. Number of positive tests climbs to 2,233, plus 37 in the Oneida Nation.
-
What's school-at-home like for Wisconsin parents? You tell us
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 26, 2020 at 8:06 PM
What was it like for you and your family?
