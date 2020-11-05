'Shecession': COVID-19 pandemic presses down on Wisconsin women
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
For occupational and cultural reasons, women bear the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wisconsin women share how they’re navigating the “shecession.”
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Packers mask Vince and Curly to emphasize better pandemic behavior as cornavirus...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2020 at 6:23 PM
Green Bay Packers use iconic statues at Lambeau Field to promote healthy pandemic behavior.
-
Bice: Robin Vos, bad polls and other winners and losers from the (still going) 2020...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 5, 2020 at 5:24 PM
Would former Vice President Joe Biden have won Wisconsin if Democratic lawyers had not bumped Kanye West and the Green Party from the presidential ballot?
-
'He was a Green Bay treasure': Remembering singer-songwriter Dana Erlandson, dead at 64
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2020 at 5:23 PM
The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist was a constant on the Green Bay music scene for more than 40 years.
-
How Wisconsin women are navigating the 'shecession' -- the COVID-19 crush that has...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 5, 2020 at 5:08 PM
For occupational and cultural reasons, women bear the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Sauk County Shutting Down Certain Services Until at least November 19th
by WRJC WebMaster on November 5, 2020 at 4:17 PM
-
Mauston School District Unable to Hold In Person Veterans Day Program in 2020
by WRJC WebMaster on November 5, 2020 at 4:12 PM
-
3rd District Congressional Candidates Issue Statement Following Election
by WRJC WebMaster on November 5, 2020 at 4:11 PM
-
Wood County Clerk: National Reports Wrong; County Didn’t Run Out Of Ballots
by WRJC WebMaster on November 5, 2020 at 4:10 PM
-
32 New Cases of COVID19 Reported in Juneau County Wednesday
by WRJC WebMaster on November 5, 2020 at 3:26 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.