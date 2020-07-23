Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers Award Scholarships
The Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers watershed conservation group has awarded academic scholarships to three area students.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
-
NRCS Public Conservation Virtual Meeting Slated for Aug. 5
on July 23, 2020 at 3:57 PM
The USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service in Wisconsin we will be holding a statewide virtual Local Working Group meeting next month.
-
Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers Award Scholarships
on July 23, 2020 at 3:57 PM
The Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers watershed conservation group has awarded academic scholarships to three area students.
-
Wisconsin Summer Championship Show Still Planned for August
on July 23, 2020 at 3:57 PM
The Wisconsin Holstein Association announced that the 2020 Wisconsin Summer Championship Show is still a go for next month.
-
State Egg Production Up from 2019
on July 23, 2020 at 3:57 PM
Wisconsin egg production during June was 188 million eggs.
-
Health Fair – August
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2020 at 3:08 PM
In order to lead a healthy lifestyle, it’s important to take control of your health. Knowing your specific risks for developing heart disease, diabetes and hearing loss can help you be proactive in making healthier life choices. […]
-
Statement by UW System President Tommy Thompson
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2020 at 3:05 PM
“Our universities are doing everything we can to provide in-person classes safely this fall and reductions in state support for the UW System are an obstacle to that work. In addition to providing invaluable educational opportunity, our […]
-
Gov. Evers Announces Additional Cuts to State Spending Due to COVID-19
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2020 at 3:04 PM
Gov. Tony Evers today announced he has directed the Department of Administration (DOA), under Secretary Joel Brennan, to work with state agencies to identify $250 million in cost savings for the current fiscal year (FY20-21).
-
Buying a pool online? Don’t fall for scams
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2020 at 3:03 PM
Summer is here, and after months of social distancing, many Americans are itching for a getaway. However, fears of the coronavirus are keeping most Americans away from their usual vacation spots. Rather than packing up the car or catching a flight […]
-
Trina Slack ready to take over as Wisconsin Dells athletic director
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2020 at 3:02 PM
There will plenty of new at Wisconsin Dells High School this year. A brand new high school building, new students, a newly revamped South Central Conference for football, and of course, new protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of all […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.