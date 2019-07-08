Sheboygan police search for vandal who burned Hmong Veterans Memorial

Sheboygan Police want to find the person responsible for starting a fire on the Hmong Veterans Memorial over the 4th of July Holiday. Lieutenant Bill Adams says the damage is already repaired, but they still want to know who did it. “Well any time somebody defaces any property, but especially something that has a lot […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.