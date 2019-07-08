Sheboygan police search for vandal who burned Hmong Veterans Memorial
Sheboygan Police want to find the person responsible for starting a fire on the Hmong Veterans Memorial over the 4th of July Holiday. Lieutenant Bill Adams says the damage is already repaired, but they still want to know who did it. “Well any time somebody defaces any property, but especially something that has a lot […]
Source: WRN.com
