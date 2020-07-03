Sheboygan police say man charged officer with knives before officer shot, killed him
Dozens grieved on Indiana Avenue, about a half-block from where it appeared that an officer shot Kevan Ruffin on 15th Street. Family say Ruffin had a mental illness that was known to officers.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Sheboygan police say man charged officer with knives before officer shot, killed him
by Sheboygan Press on July 3, 2020 at 12:59 AM
Dozens grieved on Indiana Avenue, about a half-block from where it appeared that an officer shot Kevan Ruffin on 15th Street. Family say Ruffin had a mental illness that was known to officers.
-
Tammy Baldwin, Ron Johnson taking different paths to help businesses hurt by COVID-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 2, 2020 at 11:53 PM
In recent statements and remarks, Wisconsin's senators have both spoken about business and COVID-19's effect on both workplace safety and finances.
-
Wisconsin reports 539 new coronavirus cases as state officials urge residents to stay...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 2, 2020 at 8:04 PM
Nearly a quarter of the state's 29,739 positive cases are among ages 20-29.
-
Green Bay Diocese Catholic schools reopening for in-person classes in fall
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 2, 2020 at 8:02 PM
The diocese said it will share more details later in the summer.
-
Self-employed in Wisconsin experiencing delays in getting federal assistance
by WRN Contributor on July 2, 2020 at 7:21 PM
Some self-employed or independent contractors in Wisconsin have been waiting up to four months for benefits under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance plan. The PUA covers non-traditional workers not normally eligible for unemployment […]
-
Court upholds conviction of Racine man who posed as federal drug agent to try to persuade...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 2, 2020 at 7:08 PM
Jeremy Wade posed as a federal drug agent to try to persuade a woman to date him. Neither she nor a federal appeals court found his actions innocent.
-
Books about race are flying off shelves at Wisconsin's libraries, bookstores
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 2, 2020 at 7:00 PM
Wisconsin readers are reading more books about race and antiracism than ever before.
-
Wisconsin DPI releases general school aids estimate
by Bob Hague on July 2, 2020 at 6:18 PM
Most of Wisconsin’s K-12 public school districts are receiving additional money money from the state. The Department of Public Instruction’s general school aid estimate for the next school year says, overall, schools will split about $5 […]
-
Frostman credits additional hires for improvement in taking unemployment claims
by WRN Contributor on July 2, 2020 at 6:05 PM
Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman says additional hiring has enabled the agency to more unemployment cases. “We’ve added a thousand either employees or contractors since the start of COVID-19 to go from 500 to […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.