Sheboygan Lutheran valedictorian honored at Milwaukee Pridefest, accepts award
Nat Werth accepted the Valor Award at Pridefest's opening ceremonies in Milwaukee Friday, two weeks after he couldn't give a speech at graduation.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
