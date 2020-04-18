Sheboygan Fire Department goes viral, Brett Favre to participate in benefit for coronavirus: Stories you loved
As always, we’ve rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
We can now see Wisconsin lawmakers' home offices -- so whose setup is best?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 18, 2020 at 3:28 PM
Let's examine some highlights in Wisconsin Assembly home office decor.
USDA says it will pay $16 billion directly to farmers and buy produce, dairy and meat to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 18, 2020 at 1:34 PM
The program will provide direct support based on actual losses for farmers where prices and market supply chains have been broken by COVID-19.
Sheboygan Fire Department goes viral, Brett Favre to participate in benefit for...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 18, 2020 at 12:33 PM
CDC to investigate coronavirus spike in Brown County, Wisconsin's largest rate of increase
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 18, 2020 at 9:35 AM
State and federal authorities plan to visit the county this weekend to find out why cases quadrupled to 180 in a matter of days.
These are just a few of the Wisconsin people who've lost their jobs or put their dreams...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 18, 2020 at 1:59 AM
Here are the stories of some employees and small business operators who are out of work during the coronavirus crisis.
Racine County sheriff will not enforce stay-at-home order, says it will have 'dire...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 18, 2020 at 1:58 AM
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the order "will have dire lifetime consequences for businesses, homeowners, and families."
Republican lawmakers are planning to ask the Supreme Court to block Evers' stay-at-home...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 18, 2020 at 12:17 AM
GOP legislative leaders said Friday they would sue Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over his authority to shut down the economy.
Lawsuit: Zoom security failings exposed confidential medical information
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 17, 2020 at 11:37 PM
Watch our Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup for Friday, April 17
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 17, 2020 at 11:26 PM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
