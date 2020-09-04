Shear Edge Salon in New Lisbon Honored with First Dollar Bill

Last month the New Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce presented Courtney Leak, owner of Shear Edge Salon with her first dollar. Shear Edge Salon is located inside of the corner mall at 110 W. Pearl Street, New Lisbon, Wi. The salon specializes in Men’s cuts, but also dose woman’s hair, children of all ages, and colors for everyone. The salon is closed on Sunday and Monday. Business hours are Tuesday 11-7, Wednesday 9-6, Thursday 11-7, Friday 9-5, Saturdays 9-1. At this time, appointments are needed. To schedule an appointment, contact Courtney through the Shear Edge Salon Facebook page or call or text her at 608-547-5195. Courtney posts openings on her salon Facebook page and keeps it updated everyday day for that week. Shear Edge Salon’s Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/ShearEdgeSalon.Courtney.

Source: WRJC.com







