She was elated when her friend was crowned Miss America. Then she realized that made her the new Miss Wisconsin
After her friend Grace Stanke won Miss America, Kylene Spanbauer, newly crowned Miss Wisconsin, hopes to focus on education about sexual assault prevention.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Wisconsin Republicans set to introduce a flat tax for residents, eliminate equipment tax...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2023 at 12:01 PM
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu favors a plan that would moves income taxes to the state's current bottom rate of 3.54%.
15-year-old charged with reckless homicide for De Pere teen's fentanyl overdose death
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2023 at 11:06 AM
The Press-Gazette is not naming the defendant because she is a minor and has not yet made her initial court appearance in adult court.
Carol Bush, a Green Bay philanthropist of boundless energy, creativity and smiles, has...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2023 at 11:04 AM
Carol Bush, with her late husband Robert, were leaders in giving back to Green Bay nonprofits with a focus on women, health care, child care and UWGB.
Whitewater disposal yard fire could add up to millions in damages
by WRN Contributor on January 11, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Damage could be in the millions following a Sunday night fire at a Whitewater disposal facility. Fire crews arrived at John’s Disposal Services to find a sorting and recycling building fully engulfed in flames. Officials say the fire went past […]
Tribal leaders in Wisconsin warn of 'pretendians' after Madison arts leader accused of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2023 at 11:02 AM
As Indigenous culture becomes 'cool' and 'an economic engine,' tribal leaders warn more people may try to capitalize by pretending to be Indigenous.
Lemahieu “no idea” whether Wolfe will be confirmed for another term at WEC
by Bob Hague on January 11, 2023 at 10:58 AM
The employment future for the head of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is unclear. The Journal Sentinel reports that state Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu said he had “no idea” whether Elections Commission Administrator Meagan […]
Two rematches among contested Kewaunee County races in the April election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2023 at 10:57 AM
No primary elections are required for local races in the county, although a four-way primary Feb. 21 for the state Supreme Court is shaping up.
Door Community Auditorium announces winter season, which includes new interactive series
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2023 at 10:55 AM
The season opens Jan. 14 with a talk on Alzheimer's caregiving and an interactive winter movement class, then has dance with Step Afrika! on Jan. 18.
