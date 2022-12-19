She knew no Native doctors growing up. Today, her dream is to return to the Lac du Flambeau reservation as a full-time doctor.
Erica Bhatti, a citizen of the Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe Nation in Wisconsin, plans to return as a doctor to address health disparities in the state.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 19, 2022 at 11:04 AM
South Broadway residents, businesses revive, rename neighborhood; hope to discuss...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 19, 2022 at 11:03 AM
The Shipyard Neighborhood Association wants to highlight, support and enhance the longtime working class neighborhood along South Broadway.
Ringing in the new year in Door County? Here are six things to do
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 19, 2022 at 10:48 AM
Giant cherries, hikes, holiday shows, polar plunges, trolley rides and a parade are among the events alongside the dinners, parties and football.
Who is Grace Stanke, the Miss Wisconsin nuclear engineering student and Miss America 2023...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 17, 2022 at 2:52 AM
Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke of Wausau was named Miss America 2023. Here's what you should know about the 20-year-old UW-Madison student.
Wausau native Grace Stanke is crowned Miss America 2023
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 17, 2022 at 1:19 AM
The 20-year-old nuclear engineering student at UW-Madison is the third woman from Wisconsin to win the Miss America title.
A 'complete and utter shock': Wells in an Oneida County town have 'forever chemicals' 160...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 16, 2022 at 9:49 PM
Private wells in the town of Stella tested positive for high levels of PFAS; residents are unable to safely drink the water.
Lawrence, Ronald K. Age 86 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2022 at 8:11 PM
Ormson, Lee “Pee Wee” Age 88 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2022 at 7:41 PM
Wesley Brice sentenced to 79 years in prison for March 2021 knife attack that killed...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2022 at 6:17 PM
Green Bay crime spree began with knife assault on Rockabilly's bartender, attempt to strike a man with his car before fatal stabbing of man
