Kewaunee County dairy farmer, 2 others charged with over-spreading manure, falsifying...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 5, 2022 at 8:56 PM
So much manure was spread that Lake Michigan tributaries had E. coli readings 100 times higher than the levels that would close a public beach.
One person killed in Interstate 41 crash near Wrightstown
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 5, 2022 at 8:25 PM
One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Shawano officers involved in fatal shooting placed on administrative leave
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 5, 2022 at 7:16 PM
The Shawano County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Nov. 19 shooting by a city of of Shawano officer that left one person dead.
Fact check: Schools chief misfires with claim Wisconsin students buck trend on national...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 5, 2022 at 7:08 PM
Jill Underly, the elected state Superintendent of Public Instruction, says "Wisconsin elementary school students buck national trends in 'National Report Card' release."
2022 World Axe and Knife Throwing Championships in Appleton
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 5, 2022 at 5:41 PM
The world's best axe and knife throwers battle for championships, bragging rights in...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 5, 2022 at 5:39 PM
It's the first time the Fox Cities has hosted the event, and the 2022 World Axe Throwing and World Knife Throwing Championships are the largest their leagues have held.
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 5, 2022 at 5:25 PM
Baileys Harbor ranks among the coziest towns in America
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM
Weather, food and activities were considered when ranking 170 towns across America.
10-year-old boy who beat cancer traveled across the country to learn how Wisconsin cheese...
by Sheboygan Press on December 5, 2022 at 4:34 PM
After nearly a year of fighting cancer, Maxx Ball wanted to learn how cheese is made. He recently got a behind-the-scenes look at a Sargento facility.
