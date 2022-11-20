Shawano officer fatally shoots person holding shotgun, police department says
Police responded about 5 p.m. Saturday to a Shawano home for a reported disturbance. They found a person holding a shotgun, a release says.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Paul Ryan calls himself a 'never-again-Trumper' and says Republicans will lose in 2024...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 20, 2022 at 5:56 PM
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said Republicans would lose in 2024 if they backed Donald Trump for president.
-
-
How good public policy for retirement saving can help you build a nest egg
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM
Simple fixes, like automatically enrolling employers into a savings plan (with the option to opt out) can significantly boost savings rates.
-
Michigan man charged with killing 65-year-old Green Bay man in August
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2022 at 10:44 PM
Caleb Anderson, 24, of Caspian, Michigan, was also charged this week with killing an Alabama man shortly after the Green Bay homicide.
-
Cole to retire as DNR Secretary
by Bob Hague on November 18, 2022 at 9:57 PM
Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole is retiring effective next week. Governor Tony Evers announced that Cole’s last day will be Wednesday. Evers appointed Cole as secretary in 2018. Prior to that, Cole served 11 years on the […]
-
Wisconsin households can again order five free COVID tests per month through statewide...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 18, 2022 at 9:35 PM
Wisconsin is letting people order more free COVID-19 tests, now on a monthly basis, just in time for the holidays.
-
Door County school districts 'Exceed Expectations' in state's 2021-22 school report cards
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2022 at 7:01 PM
The overall grades for the county's five school districts were headed by its three smallest in terms of enrollment.
-
Fond du Lac is trying a different approach to a growing mental health crisis. It's part...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on November 18, 2022 at 6:01 PM
As the state grapples with an ongoing mental health crisis, police departments in the Fox Valley are trying innovative approaches to address the problem.
-
Preston Cole to step down as secretary of Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 18, 2022 at 5:45 PM
Preston Cole oversaw the Wisconsin DNR's renewed focus on the impacts of climate change and oversaw measures to ensure clean drinking water in the state.
