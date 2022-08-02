Shawano man, 57, jailed on homicide charge in killing of a woman who was found dead in Wescott before dawn on June 25

Michael Eugene Ingold is being held in Shawano County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



