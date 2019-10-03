Shawano County woman pleads guilty to handing out edibles for St. Patrick’s Day

A Shawano County woman has been found guilty of manufacturing and possessing THC after she was caught distributing pot-laced St. Patricks Day cookies. Cathleen Krause pled no contest to one count each of manufacturing and delivering THC and second offense possession of THC as part of a deal reached on Thursday. In exchange, additional counts […]

Source: WRN.com





