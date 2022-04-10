Shawano County woman killed Sunday morning in crash near Brown-Shawano county line
Shawano County sheriff’s officials released few details about the crash, which took place shortly after midnight in the town of Maple Grove.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 10, 2022 at 2:57 PM
Shawano County sheriff's officials released few details about the crash, which took place shortly after midnight in the town of Maple Grove.
De Pere garage fire causes $50,000 damages
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 9, 2022 at 2:30 PM
De Pere Fire Rescue was dispatched to 716 S. Sixth St. around 6:55 p.m. for the fire in the detached garage of a single-family home.
Man Being Charged with Homicide for Union Center Fire
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2022 at 1:17 PM
On Steve Bannon podcast, Michael Gableman appeals to Trump supporters for help keeping...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 9, 2022 at 1:08 AM
In an appearance on a podcast hosted by Steve Bannon, Gableman contended Speaker Robin Vos is moving to dismantle his election investigation.
Luxemburg-Casco School District hires its first female superintendent
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 9, 2022 at 12:10 AM
Jo-Ellen Fairbanks is L-C's fifth ever superintendent in the district's 54 years. She comes from the Cochrane-Fountain City School District.
Green Bay woman charged in three cases with identify theft for 'large-scale fraud' in Fox...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 8, 2022 at 11:21 PM
A Green Bay woman faces multiple charges of identity theft in two cases in Outagamie County and one in Calumet County.
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Wisconsin, but DHS says a backlog of data has elevated...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2022 at 10:52 PM
The seven-day percent positive by test increased throughout the week to 3.8%.
Gov. Tony Evers signs into law new plan to move teens out of Lincoln Hills youth prison
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2022 at 9:53 PM
Evers' action is the second time a governor has moved to stop sending children to Lincoln Hills, a facility plagued with dangerous conditions.
Gov. Tony Evers vetoes Republican education bills related to ethnic studies, charters,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2022 at 8:45 PM
Evers has not yet taken action on the bill that would break up Milwaukee Public Schools, though he previously said he would likely veto it.
