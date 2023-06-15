Shared revenue deal approved by Wisconsin Legislature

Both chambers of the Wisconsin Legislature on Wednesday approved an historic compromise to overhaul state funding for local governments. The shared revenue bill will provide an additional $275 million to counties and municipalities. It’s now ready for Governor Tony Evers’ signature. Evers negotiated the deal with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin […] Source: WRN.com







