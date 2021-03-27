Shaka Smart Named Head Coach at Marquette

Wisconsin native Shaka Smart has been named the 18th head coach of the Marquette University men’s basketball program on Friday. The university will officially introduce Smart during a news conference on Monday. In 12 seasons as a head coach at Virginia Commonwealth (2009-15) and Texas (2015-21), Smart guided the two programs to a total of […]

