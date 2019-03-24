Seymour police say Gillett man had meth in car; pepper spray used during arrest
Police used pepper spray on the man because he was resisting arrest, according to a department news release.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin Rapids police searching for person who might have jumped from bridge12 hours ago
- Alverno College keynote speaker Marley Dias on being an activist, author and phenom at 141 day ago
- Man stabbed during break-in found not guilty of attempted homicide, guilty of other charge...1 day ago
- Marquette women advance in NCAA Tournament2 days ago
- Badger women’s hockey advances to NCAA title game2 days ago
- Bucks pound the Heat2 days ago
- Tomah Couple Facing Child Abuse Charges2 days ago
- Missing Minnesota Man Found in Vernon County2 days ago
- Court Enters Not Guilty Plea On Behalf Of Suspect In Casino Parking Lot Killing2 days ago
- WPS Farm Show Begins Next Week in Oshkosh3 days ago
- Dane County Tops State in Corn Production, Rock Co. in Soybeans3 days ago
- WTCS Board Recognizes Partnership with Sargento3 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.