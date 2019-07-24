Sex Offender to be Released into Monroe County

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been notified that a Sex Offender, Henry B. Gryer, will be released from Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center on or before July 31st, 2019 and will be residing in Monroe County. Gryer was convicted of the following sexually motivated crimes.

Third Degree Sexual Assault (Kenosha County, WI – 2010)

Forth Degree Sexual Assault- Habitual (Racine County, WI – 1994)

Sex with a child age 16 or older (Racine County, WI – 1993)

Gryer was sentenced to prison for the 1993 conviction and has been incarcerated or on parole for the majority of the time since then. Gryer was on parole in 2010 on a non-sexual related conviction when he was charged with Third Degree Sexual Assault and his parole was revoked. Gryer was sentenced again to prison for that new crime as well. In 2013, Gryer was placed at Sand Ridge Treatment Center and in April of 2019, Gryer was found by the court to be a sexually violent person and was committed to the custody of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Gryer has been ordered to be released from Sand Ridge Treatment Center on or before July 31st 2019. Gryer will continued to be heavily supervised and monitored after his release.

Upon release Gryer will be living at a residence on Grayling Ave. in Monroe County. Gryer is required to submit to lifetime GPS monitoring and comply with all requirements of a lifetime registrant of Wisconsin’s Sex Offender Registration Program, as well as other supervised release rules.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a community meeting on Monday, July 29th 2019 at 10:00am related to Gryer’s release. The meeting will take place at the Tomah Police Department in the community meeting room.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that all sex offenders in Wisconsin are listed on the Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry website at https://offender.doc.state.wi.us/public

Inquiries regarding Henry Gryer will be answered during the meeting or may be directed to the following:

Scott Timm

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Supervised Release Specialist

608-301-9812

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.