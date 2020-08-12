SEX OFFENDER INFORMATION BULLETIN

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the following information pursuant to Wisconsin State Statute 301.46(2m) which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender’s release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety, awareness and protection. The individual who appears on this notification has been convicted of a sex offense. Further, his criminal history places him in a classification level which reflects the potential to re-offend.

This sex offender has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is NOT wanted by Law Enforcement at this time. This notification is not intended to increase fear, rather, it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public.

Sex offenders have always lived in our communities; but it was not until the Sex Offender Registration and Community Notification Law was enacted that law enforcement was able to share this information with the community. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will NOT be tolerated.

Name: Wittig, Richard P

Age: 46

Race: W

Sex: M

Height: 5’ 9”

Weight: 210

Hair: Gray

Eyes: Blue

Conviction Dates:

01/17/18 16CF179

Possession of Child Pornography

Cause Child to View/Listen to Sexual Activity

Release:

Mr. Wittig will be released on 08/18/2020 and will reside at 510 Adams St in Friendship. He is on extended supervision with the Department of Corrections until 08/22/2029. He is required to follow rules set by the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry program, to include GPS monitoring, as he is a lifetime registrant. He has additional conditions to include no contact with minors, no contact with the victim, is not to consume drugs or alcohol, and shall have no contact with the internet.

Offense Summary:

Mr. Wittig engaged in sexual conversations with a minor female over social media, sent sexual photos and videos of himself to the victim, and possessed sexual photos of the victim.

Additional Sex Offender Information:

For additional information on this offender, or any offender in your area, go to the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry’s website: WIDOCOFFENDERS.ORG