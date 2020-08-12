SEX OFFENDER INFORMATION BULLETIN
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the following information pursuant to Wisconsin State Statute 301.46(2m) which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender’s release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety, awareness and protection. The individual who appears on this notification has been convicted of a sex offense. Further, his criminal history places him in a classification level which reflects the potential to re-offend.
This sex offender has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is NOT wanted by Law Enforcement at this time. This notification is not intended to increase fear, rather, it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public.
Sex offenders have always lived in our communities; but it was not until the Sex Offender Registration and Community Notification Law was enacted that law enforcement was able to share this information with the community. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will NOT be tolerated.
Name: Wittig, Richard P
Age: 46
Race: W
Sex: M
Height: 5’ 9”
Weight: 210
Hair: Gray
Eyes: Blue
Conviction Dates:
01/17/18 16CF179
Possession of Child Pornography
Cause Child to View/Listen to Sexual Activity
Release:
Mr. Wittig will be released on 08/18/2020 and will reside at 510 Adams St in Friendship. He is on extended supervision with the Department of Corrections until 08/22/2029. He is required to follow rules set by the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry program, to include GPS monitoring, as he is a lifetime registrant. He has additional conditions to include no contact with minors, no contact with the victim, is not to consume drugs or alcohol, and shall have no contact with the internet.
Offense Summary:
Mr. Wittig engaged in sexual conversations with a minor female over social media, sent sexual photos and videos of himself to the victim, and possessed sexual photos of the victim.
Additional Sex Offender Information:
For additional information on this offender, or any offender in your area, go to the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry’s website: WIDOCOFFENDERS.ORG
Source: WRJC.com
-
Hate-crime killing: Judge to order psychiatric evaluation; defense plans insanity plea
by Fond du Lac Reporter on August 12, 2020 at 5:58 PM
Fond du Lac resident Daniel Navarro is charged with homicide as a hate crime in July death of retired officer who Navarro struck with a pickup truck
-
SEX OFFENDER INFORMATION BULLETIN
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2020 at 5:42 PM
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the following information pursuant to Wisconsin State Statute 301.46(2m) which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender’s release when, in the discretion of […]
-
'34 percent of Wisconsin renters are at risk of eviction,' Democrats say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM
Democratic Party of Wisconsin says "34 percent of Wisconsin renters are at risk of eviction."
-
UW-Health says now’s the time to start teaching kids to mask up before school starts
by Raymond Neupert on August 12, 2020 at 4:25 PM
As schools decide whether or not to open up for in person classes, doctors at UW-Health say you need to start preparing your kids now for a year of COVID-19 prevention. Dr. Jack Pothoff with UW-Health says that despite bouts of rebellion, older kids […]
-
Roys and Shelton win Democratic primaries for legislature
by Bob Hague on August 12, 2020 at 4:05 PM
Two women advanced, in separate high profile legislative primaries in Wisconsin on Tuesday. In one, a likely successor was chosen for Wisconsin’s – and the nation’s – longest-serving state legislator. The other saw an […]
-
A negative COVID-19 test doesn't mean you can cut quarantine short. That's a rumor and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 12, 2020 at 3:53 PM
Northeastern Wisconsin now has 38 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, a number not seen since spring, with Marinette and Oconto counties reporting increases
-
Baldwin and Evers among Wisconsin delegates to speak at DNC
by Bob Hague on August 12, 2020 at 3:05 PM
Several members of the Wisconsin delegation will speak during the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee next week. The COVID-19 pandemic has whittled the number of actual participants from thousands to dozens. Governor Tony Evers, Lieutenant […]
-
A history of PCBs in the Lower Fox River
by Wochit on August 12, 2020 at 2:57 PM
PCBs were released into the Fox River as a byproduct of the production and recycling of carbonless copy paper. This year marks the end of the $1.3 billion cleanup, although monitoring will continue for years.
-
PUBLIC NOTIFICATION: POSSIBLE COVID-19 EXPOSURE DURING EVENT IN JUNEAU COUNTY
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2020 at 2:26 PM
The Juneau County Health Department is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak during the Juneau County Youth Livestock Expo in Mauston. An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.