Severe Weather Outbreak Sets Record For Location, Magnitude

The National Weather Service says it has received almost 600 reports of tornadoes, high winds, and hail connected to the series of storms that swept through Wisconsin Wednesday night. Wind speeds were measured in excess of 80 miles an hour and survey teams are working to confirm at least two tornadoes. Heavy damage was reported in the village of Stanley, east of Eau Claire. The Stanley tornado may set a record for the northern-most tornado ever recorded in Wisconsin in December – possibly the northern-most December tornado ever in the U-S.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.