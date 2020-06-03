Severe thunderstorm warning in place for much of central, northeastern and southern Wisconsin
Large hail and damaging winds could accompany the thunderstorms. There is also a chance that torrential rainfall could lead to flooding.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
'We couldn't stay silent on this one': Wisconsin's Mars Cheese Castle added 'I can't...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2020 at 6:19 AM
The longtime shop just off of I-94 in Kenosha County is typically known for its Wisconsin cheese, sausage, gift boxes and Kringle — not its activism.
-
Thousands without power after severe thunderstorms hit central, northeastern and southern...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 3, 2020 at 4:24 AM
More than 31,000 Wisconsin homes were without power Tuesday night. Severe thunderstorms brought down trees and power lines in some counties.
-
Green Bay City Council extends 9 p.m. curfew until Monday as protests continue over...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2020 at 3:39 AM
Green Bay's curfew will start at 9 p.m. each night and end at 6 a.m. the next morning until Monday at 6 a.m.
-
National Guard members deployed in Green Bay during 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.curfew
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2020 at 3:30 AM
Around 125 members of the National Guard patrolled the police department, courthouse, and city hall to protect property and ensure compliance with the city's curfew.
-
'A badge is not a license to kill': Manitowoc residents mourn the death of George Floyd...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2020 at 2:20 AM
Protesters gather in response to the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.
-
About 150 protesters gathered Tuesday afternoon for silent vigil at City Deck in downtown...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2020 at 12:47 AM
About 150 marched from the Green Bay police headquarters to the shore of the Fox River for a silent vigil Tuesday evening.
-
After months of discussion behind closed doors, UW System announces single candidate for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2020 at 12:45 AM
UW System has a finalist for president — one who is no stranger to turmoil in higher ed.
-
Family of Jonathon Tubby blasts Green Bay police chief for 'hypocrisy' in wake of George...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2020 at 12:29 AM
The letter came as Jonathon Tubby's family emerged to show solidarity with George Floyd and his family.
-
Wisconsin National Guard soldiers deployed as 'guardian angels' in Afghanistan return to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2020 at 12:22 AM
A group of 40 Wisconsin National Guard soldiers who were "guardian angels" for coalition troops in Afghanistan have returned to the U.S.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.