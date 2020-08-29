Severe storm risk shifts to far southern Wisconsin for Friday evening; thunderstorm watch issued for Madison, Dells
Severe storms are possible across Wisconsin on Friday. The severity of the storms will depend largely on whether skies clear later in the day.
Kenosha updates: Kyle Rittenhouse's legal team says he acted in self-defense against a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2020 at 12:42 AM
Journal Sentinel reporters are in Kenosha in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake and a fatal shooting during Tuesday protests.
Storms expected to be out of southern Wisconsin by late evening, forecasters say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2020 at 12:35 AM
Thunderstorms, some of them strong, are expected to move out of southern Wisconsin by late evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Federal judge approves Menominee Nation Arena restructuring plan, allowing it to emerge...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on August 29, 2020 at 12:03 AM
A judge approved a restructuring plan for the Menominee Nation Arena, allowing the Oshkosh entertainment venue to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Kanye West campaign files lawsuit to try to get on the presidential ballot in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 11:44 PM
The state Elections Commission voted last week to keep Kanye West off the ballot because it found that his campaign had filed its nomination papers late.
Kenosha's sheriff says he hasn't watched video of police shooting Jacob Blake, and other...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 11:06 PM
Many questions remain unanswered, but here's what was revealed at a Friday news conference with Kenosha city and county officials.
Senate leader agrees to convene special session but no immediate action on policing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he would gavel into the special session Evers scheduled for Monday but wouldn't call lawmakers in until later.
'They're getting stressed out': Wisconsin postal workers say mail slowed by overtime...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 28, 2020 at 9:28 PM
Sorting machines recently were taken out of operation in Green Bay, Rothschild and Milwaukee processing centers, union leaders say.
Gov. Tony Evers seeks an additional $300 per week in benefits for unemployed under new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 9:25 PM
Gov. Tony Evers is seeking to provide an extra $300 a week to the unemployed under a temporary program recently established by President Trump.
Claim that Evers, Barnes did not call for peace after Blake shooting goes too far
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 8:46 PM
GOP's Marklein says Evers, Barnes did not call for peace after Blake shooting.
