Several Wisconsin lawmakers were in the House chamber when the Capitol was stormed
Wisconsin lawmakers Ron Kind, Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Tiffany were among those in the chamber of the U.S. House when the Capitol was stormed by a mob of Trump supporters Wednesday.
Coronavirus cases on uptick as state announces more than 110,000 vaccine doses...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2021 at 11:42 PM
Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials announced the state had sharply ramped up its progress on vaccines after the holidays.
Wisconsin congressional Democrats call for Trump's removal from office
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2021 at 11:27 PM
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress may be prepared to impeach Trump if the vice president did not immediately invoke the 25th Amendment.
Green Bay man charged with starting fire in his apartment on Green Bay's east side on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 7, 2021 at 11:23 PM
Lavonzell Smith, 39, was charged with arson of a building for allegedly starting a fire in the 2700 block of Humboldt Road on July 4.
Brown County deputies seek 2 people involved in burglary of CZ's Bushville Lanes bowling...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 7, 2021 at 10:31 PM
The suspects caused more than $10,000 worth of damage and stole an undisclosed amount of money, deputies said.
Tiffany and Fitzgerald object to certifying election results
by WRN Contributor on January 7, 2021 at 10:17 PM
Hours after a Trump mob takeover of the Capitol, two Wisconsin House Republicans voted to overturn results of the presidential election. Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Tiffany voted to object to the Electoral College results. Fitzgerald had not said how […]
Prevea Health and UWGB will open COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Green Bay, Sheboygan
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 7, 2021 at 10:05 PM
The clinics will open at the Kress Events Center on the Green Bay campus and at the gymnasium on the Sheboygan campus.
One person arrested following Thursday morning robbery of Chase Bank in downtown Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 7, 2021 at 9:47 PM
The robbery at Chase Bank on Adams Street was reported to police at 10:50 a.m.
Republicans in state Senate buck Vos and say no to his COVID-19 bill
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2021 at 9:26 PM
The developments leave Wisconsin Republicans in the same place they have been for nine months — divided over what, if anything, to do on the pandemic.
