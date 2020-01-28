Seven residents displaced after fire on Green Bay's east side damages two-story house
The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday evening in the 800 block of North Webster Avenue and rescued a woman from the second floor.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
